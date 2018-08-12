 

LIVE: Tiger Woods in the hunt for title win on final day of PGA Championship

1 NEWS
Golf

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship, from Missouri.

LEADERBOARD

Brooks Koepka (-14)
Justin Thomas, Thomas Pieters (-12)
Tiger Woods, Adam Scott (-11)
John Rahm, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari (-10)

9:00am

Woods misses a huge chance to move into a share for second! His birdie putt stops just short of the hole.

8:48am

Koepka and Pieters both grab birdies, while Woods misses the chance to do the same. Pieters has birdied his last three holes, hot on Koepka's tail!

8:38am

What do we have here? Spain's Jon Rahm making a quiet charge in the last round, up to -10 and in with an outside chance!

8:30am

As things stand, overnight leader Brooks Koepka is in serious danger of wasting his chance at bringing home his second Major of the year.

Hot on his trail, are Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Thomas Pieters - however, there's still a lot of golf to be played!

Keep up with all the action right here.

Tiger Woods studies a chip shot on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tiger Woods Source: Associated Press
Tiger Woods sinks three straight birdies to rockets into PGA Championship contention

Associated Press
Two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka took a step toward adding a third major to his short list of victories but it was Tiger Woods who stole the limelight as he roared into contention.

Koepka bullied rain-softened Bellerive on Saturday on the front nine and built a four-shot lead, only to run into bad patch that brought a strong list of contenders into the mix - including Woods - going into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Even with back-to-back bogeys on the back nine, Koepka had a 4-under 66 for a two-shot lead over Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion who has been struggling through his worst season in nearly two decades. Scott had a 65 to get into the final group.

Gary Woodland lost his way in his footprints in a bunker and made triple bogey on No. 10, falling six shots behind, and still managed a 71 to stay within three shots of the lead, along with Jon Rahm (66) and Rickie Fowler (69).

The biggest buzz, as always, belonged to Woods.

Coming off a three-putt bogey on the fifth hole, Woods ran off three straight birdies to get in range, only to stall on the back nine like he has done so often this year. He hit a 4-iron so pure on the par-5 17th hole that he immediately began walking off to it, and thousands of fans roared when it settled 20 feet from the hole for an eagle that could have brought him within one of the lead.

He missed. And then he missed the next from 4 feet for birdie and ended his day with 10 straight pars. Woods had to settle for a 66, and by the time everyone else came through the 17th hole, he slipped back to a tie for sixth, four shots out of the lead.

That's the same position he was in going into the final round of the British Open at Carnoustie, where he led briefly in the final before fading.

Now he gets another shot, and it most likely will take another round like Saturday.

"Not just myself, but everyone's going to have to shoot low rounds," Woods said. "It's soft, it's gettable, and you can't just go out there and make a bunch of pars."

Koepka was at 12-under 198 and will play in the final group of a major for the first time. He won in the penultimate group at the US Open each of the last two years.

He already burnished his reputation two months ago by winning a US Open on two entirely different courses - one at Erin Hills with a record-tying score of 16-under par, the other at Shinnecock Hills where he survived to win at 1-over par.

He has only one other PGA Tour victory, one in Europe and two in Japan. But put him against the strongest fields and the biggest events, and he's a world-beater.

This test figures to be different.

Bellerive is so soft that a charge can come from anywhere.

"I've watched Tiger win 14 of these things hanging around a lot of the time," Scott said. "He ran away with a few, for sure, but he hung around for a lot. And I would love to hang around tomorrow. And that might mean shooting 5 under again to hang around, but I would love to be in the mix coming down the stretch and have the chance to hole some putts to win."

Ten players were within four shots of the lead, which includes defending champion Justin Thomas (68), Jason Day (67) and Stewart Cink, the 2009 British Open champion who played with Woods and matched his 66.

"It's a pretty intense environment out there. It's fun," Cink said. "Hearing the crowd, and Tiger's performing great, it was like turning back the hands of the clock."

Woods and Fowler were among those just happy to get off the course. They had to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning because of rain that deluged Bellerive late Friday afternoon. Woods played 29 holes, while Fowler played 26.

No one caught Woodland, meaning his 36-hole score of 130 stood as the PGA Championship record. The cut was another record, coming at even-par 140 and knocking out the likes of Phil Mickelson. That means Mickelson will fail to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team for the first time since his first full season on the PGA Tour in 1993.

The former world number one's blistering third round put him in contention in Missouri. Source: SKY
Ryan Fox drops out of top 20 on rain-affected day at PGA Championship

1 NEWS
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has dropped out of the top 20 at the PGA Championship in Missouri, during a rain affected second round at the Bellerive Country Club.

Starting the day on the back nine after his opening round of -2, Fox began brilliantly with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes.

However, a bogey on the 18th meant Fox was his first blemish for the round.

Three pars to open the front nine meant Fox wouldn't lose anymore ground on the leaders, before rain arrived to end his day.

Fox sits tied for 23rd with six holes to play in his second round, seven shots behind leader Gary Woodland of the USA who is -10.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox Source: Getty
