Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

Terminally ill Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has delivered a touching message to friends, family and fans from his hospital bed, saying he feels like the "luckiest golfer going around."

The 36-year-old made the decision to end his treatment and begin palliative care in his long battle against leukaemia.

In a podcast interview yesterday on Golf Australia's Inside the Ropes, Lyle passed on a special recording, thanking everyone for their messages of support.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest golfer going around, because so many people took an interest in me, and took an interest in my fight," said Lyle.

"To have so many friends around the world, whether they're spectators, golfers, marshals, whatever, to have that kind of support (at) every tournament, is a great feeling.

"It's going to be hard to leave that behind, but they know that I love them, they know that all the fighting that I did was to get back out and play golf again.

"To have the support from all those people was just a tremendous feeling.

"It's going to be hard, but at some point it's going to happen and they'll get on with their lives, and I just feel very, very lucky."

Lyle has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition deteriorated in recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

In a post yesterday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.