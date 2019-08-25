TODAY |

Lightning strike hospitalises four fans at US PGA Tour Championship

AAP
A lightning strike has led to the injuries of several people at East Lake Golf Club during a weather delay at the US PGA Tour's Tour Championship.

The third round of the Tour Championship was suspended at 4.17pm.

At 4.45pm, two lightning strikes hit a tree beside the 16th hole and debris falling from the tree injured four people.

Those injured were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, with one of those briefly treated with a defibrillator.

US PGA Tour officials report that four people were hurt but the injuries were not life-threatening.

"At 4:17 p.m., the third round of the TOUR Championship was suspended due to inclement weather in the area. At 4:45 p.m., there were two lightning strikes at East Lake Golf Club; a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured four people," a statement from the US PGA Tour read.

"EMT tended to those fans and two others immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

"Due to these circumstances, the third round has been suspended for the day and play will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance. We will provide further updates as they become available."

Bad weather suspended play in Atlanta, before four people were injured. Source: PGA Tour
