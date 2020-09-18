Lee tied for 22nd at US Open, Fox struggles alongside Woods, Mickelson

Kiwi golfers Danny Lee and Ryan Fox have had contrasting opening rounds at this year's US Open at a merciless Winged Foot.

Danny Lee tees off at the US Open. Source: Getty

Lee sits in a tie for 22nd after going level par, while Fox is much father back in a tie for 92nd following a dissapointing four-over 74.

Despite Lee's score, his round was much more chaotic with four bogeys evened out by four birdies throughout the day.

Fox also collected four bogeys throughout his round but unlike Lee failed to claw any of them back.

He wasn't the only one who struggled, though, with greats such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson also finding it rough.

Woods recovered from early bogeys to sit at one-under after 11 holes and even pulled off another mini-comeback from bogeys on the 13th and 14th to sit level par after 16 holes.

But the 15-time major champion collapsed on the final two holes, picking up his sixth bogey of the day before he finished the round with a double bogey on the 18th. It left Woods with a three-over 73 and sitting in a tie for 71st.

But one of the biggest surprises of the day saw five-time major champion Phil Mickelson sitting second-to-last in a tie for 142nd thanks to a nine-over 79.

Mickelson started well with birdies on the first two holes but it all went downhill from there with the 50-year-old picking up nine bogeys and a double-bogey throughout the rest of his round.

At the other end of the leaderboard, fellow American Justin Thomas carved out a one-shot lead with a five-under 65.

“Yeah, 65 is fun no matter where you play, especially at Winged Foot,” Thomas said.

“I was in a really good frame of mind, and I was focused. I just was sticking to my routine and playing every shot, as opposed to getting ahead of myself.