Ko within striking distance of medals despite late bogeys

Source:  1 NEWS

Two late bogeys have dampened a promising second round for Lydia Ko at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lydia Ko competes in the first round of the women's golf competition at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand golfer finished four-under-par for the round and five-under overall, good enough for tied-ninth on the scoreboard.

It was a strong performance that saw her jump seven spots from the first round.

But it could have been even better.

The 24-year-old had moved into tied-sixth going into the final two holes, sitting at seven-under and just two shots off the podium.

But back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes consigned her to ninth, albeit still within striking distance of the top three.

American Nelly Korda leads the field at 13-under, while there is a three-way tie for second between Danish pair Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen, and India's Aditi Ashok, who have all shot nine-under.

Ko tees off for the third round at 11.42am this morning.

Golf
Olympics
