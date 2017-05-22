Ko fails to back up strong opening round, inconsistency ruins chances at Meijer Classic

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has veered between the good, bad and ugly in an even-par second round at the Meijer Classic in Michigan.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship. Source: Getty

The world No.2 couldn't replicate her opening round six-under 65, which had left her two strokes off leader Brooke Henderson (Canada) in a share of eighth going into day two.

Ko offset two birdies with a bogey across the front nine on Saturday (NZT) to turn one-under the card, then added another birdie at the par-five 11th.

But she struggled for consistency in the last four holes, finishing bogey-double bogey-birdie-par to drop down the leaderboard into a share of 14th place with four others.

Ko's two-round total of 136 leaves her six strokes shy of Henderson, who fired a four-under 67 which included three bogeys to maintain her two-stroke lead.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda shot a bogey-free seven-under 64 in the round of the day to move into a share of second alongside Korean Mi Jung Hur and world No.4 Lexi Thompson (US).

Ko's 85-week reign as world No.1 ended earlier this week when Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn won the Manulife Classic in Cambridge, Ontario.