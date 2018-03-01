 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Kiwis Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry struggle in NZ Open

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwis Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry have struggled in the first round of their home New Zealand Open event, both tied for 86th.

Steve WIlliams and Ryan Fox. ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open. The Hills golf course, Arrowtown. New Zealand. Round 1, 1 March 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox in action during round one of the New Zealand Golf Open.

Source: Photosport

In a tough day for Kiwi golfers in Queenstown, both Fox and Hendry finished up with two-under par 70s today, seven shots off the pace.

Little-known Australian Daniel Nisbet has rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under par 63, tied for first with American Jarin Todd and Japanese player Tatsuya Kodai, who surged late in the day.

The best-ranked Kiwi is Harry Bateman in a tie for seventh.

Michael Hendry and Ryan Fox. ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open. Arrowtown. New Zealand. Wednesday 28 February 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi golfers Michael Hendry and Ryan Fox.

Source: Photosport

Elsewhere, Australians Andrew Dodt and Andrew Martin are tied for fourth alongside fellow Aussie Travis Smyth, one shot off Nisbet, Todd and Kodai.

Kiwi Josh Geary is tied for 11th with a six-under par 66, tied alongside compatriot Gareth Paddison, and one stroke ahead of young gun Nick Voke.

South Korean golfing star KJ Choi is tied with Fox and Hendry in 86th.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:04
1
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

01:30
2
Mt Aspiring College performed a powerful haka as the bronze medallists entered the school hall.

Video: Winter Olympic heroes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous welcomed to school by passionate haka

00:15
3
Westbrook scored 30 points in Thunder's 111-110 win over Dallas.

OKC star Russell Westbrook guides Thunder to victory in dramatic OT win over Mavericks


4
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Karl Lawton of the Titans runs with the ball during the round six NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium on April 8, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Warriors sign Titans utility Karl Lawton for two-year deal

00:25
5
The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

02:51
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 