Kiwis Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry struggle in NZ Open

Kiwis Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry have struggled in the first round of their home New Zealand Open event, both tied for 86th.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox in action during round one of the New Zealand Golf Open. Source: Photosport

In a tough day for Kiwi golfers in Queenstown, both Fox and Hendry finished up with two-under par 70s today, seven shots off the pace.

Little-known Australian Daniel Nisbet has rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under par 63, tied for first with American Jarin Todd and Japanese player Tatsuya Kodai, who surged late in the day.

The best-ranked Kiwi is Harry Bateman in a tie for seventh.

Kiwi golfers Michael Hendry and Ryan Fox. Source: Photosport

Elsewhere, Australians Andrew Dodt and Andrew Martin are tied for fourth alongside fellow Aussie Travis Smyth, one shot off Nisbet, Todd and Kodai.

Kiwi Josh Geary is tied for 11th with a six-under par 66, tied alongside compatriot Gareth Paddison, and one stroke ahead of young gun Nick Voke.