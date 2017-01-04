Kiwi world number 1 Lydia Ko announces new sponsor

One year after Arizona-based PXG made a push on the PGA Tour by signing the likes of Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore and Billy Horschel, the company is expanding their roster to include women.

Among their new staff members are Lydia Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, and US Women's Open champion Brittany Lang.

"This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective," founder Bob Parsons said.

"In 2016, we saw remarkable growth in international sales, but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries."