Kiwi Ryan Fox survives cut at British Open, American duo share lead after second round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made the cut at the British Open in Carnoustie, finishing in a tie for 65th spot heading into tomorrow's third round in Scotland.

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the British Open.

Source: Getty

After an even par front nine, Fox started brilliantly on the second half of the course, with a birdie on the 11th hole.

However, there were nervy moments for the Kiwi, with a bogey on the 17th seeing him finish his second round at even par, and +3 for the tournament.

Luckliy, the cut line remained at +4, seeing Fox scrape through by the skin of his teeth.

Yet while Fox will continue through into the third round, compatriot Michael Hendry wasn't as fortunate, finishing his second round with a score of +9.

American duo Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner share the lead heading into the third round, sitting at -6 after their respective second days.

