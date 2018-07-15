 

Golf


Kiwi Ryan Fox storms into contention at Scottish Open after third day

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has shot into contention after a brilliant third round at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen, carding a remarkable score of -7 to sit tied for second going into tomorrow's final day.

After a third round -7, Fox sits one shot off the leader in Aberdeen.
Source: SKY

Beginning his third round in a tie for 40th place after narrowly making the cut yesterday, Fox began with back-to-back birdies for the third day in a row.

A bogey on the third saw Fox drop slightly down the leaderboard, before rallying with a birdie on the sixth, finishing his front nine at -2.

However, while his first nine was impressive, it was on the back nine where Fox came to life.

Making par until the 12th hole, Fox finished in style, with birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th, as well as an eagle on the 16th to temporarily move into the outright lead, eventually settling for a tie for second place.

The Kiwi trails the leader, Jens Dantorp of Sweden by one shot going into tomorrow's final day.

