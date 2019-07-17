Kiwi Ryan Fox enjoys practice round to remember ahead of British Open

A boost for Kiwi Ryan Fox ahead of the final golf major of 2019 starting tomorrow night.

Fox has had a practice round to remember ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, joining Tiger Woods for a hit on course.

All the majors so far this year have been won by Americans, by Woods, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland.

After Koepka's recent red-hot form at the big events, Woods left a message on his compatriot's phone for some help in Northern Ireland.

“I said ‘hey dude you don’t mind if I tag along and play a practice round’, I’ve heard nothing,” a laughing Woods told media.