Kiwi Ryan Fox enjoys practice round to remember ahead of British Open

A boost for Kiwi Ryan Fox ahead of the final golf major of 2019 starting tomorrow night.

Fox has had a practice round to remember ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, joining Tiger Woods for a hit on course.

All the majors so far this year have been won by Americans, by Woods, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland.

After Koepka's recent red-hot form at the big events, Woods left a message on his compatriot's phone for some help in Northern Ireland.

“I said ‘hey dude you don’t mind if I tag along and play a practice round’, I’ve heard nothing,” a laughing Woods told media.

Fox will be glad Koepka ghosted the 15-time major winner, his loss was the New Zealander's gain.

The 15-time major winner tried unsuccessfully to gain some intel from Brooks Koepka ahead of the British Open. Source: 1 NEWS
