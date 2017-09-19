Kiwi long drive champ Phillis Meti to play in LPGA tournament

Kiwi long drive champion Phillis Meti has accepted an invitation to play at next week’s New Zealand Women’s Open at Windross Farm in Papakura.

Known for her booming drives which average over 300 metres, Meti holds the world record - a massive 371 metres.

"My putting and chipping isn't too bad," said Meti.

"Growing up I had to work really hard on my short game skills and that came with age and maturity."