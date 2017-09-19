 

Kiwi long drive champ Phillis Meti to play in LPGA tournament

Guy Heveldt 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Kiwi long drive champion Phillis Meti has accepted an invitation to play at next week’s New Zealand Women’s Open at Windross Farm in Papakura.

Meti holds the world record for the longest drive of 371 metres and will play at next week's NZ Women's Open.
Source: SKY

Known for her booming drives which average over 300 metres, Meti holds the world record - a massive 371 metres.

"My putting and chipping isn't too bad," said Meti.

"Growing up I had to work really hard on my short game skills and that came with age and maturity."

Meti hasn't played much golf this year due to a wrist injury but will get a chance to practice her short game in a tournament environment at the Anita Boon Pro-AM at the North Shore Golf Club this week.

Phillis Meti has made plenty of sacrifices on her road to glory.
Source: 1 NEWS

