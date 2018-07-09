Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox scrapes under cut-line after second round at Scottish Open

 

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has rallied to make the cut at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen, carding a second round score of -2 to sit tied for 40th heading into tomorrow's third day.

DONEGAL, IRELAND - JULY 08: Ryan Fox of New Zealand reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club on July 8, 2018 in Donegal, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Source: Getty

Beginning his second round after his -3 on the opening day, Fox started brightly with back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes, before a bogey on the fourth saw the Kiwi lose ground on the leaders.

Another birdie on the eighth meant Fox finished his front nine with a score of -2.

Beginning the back nine though, Fox was under pressure straight away, with a bogey on the 10th, before saving face with another birdie on the 16th to finish at -2 for the second round.

The second round sees Fox at -5 for the tournament so far, making the cut by two shots.

Fox trails leader Robert Rock by eight shots going forward into the rest of the tournament.

