 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox says travel management pivotal in most successful year to date

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After his best year as a pro, New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is back home to recharge his batteries as he prepares to tackle his first full season as a card-carrying member of the European Tour.

The 29-year-old said a key difference to managing his busy schedule was cutting back on long distance travelling.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old is back in New Zealand enjoying time off from the circuit after a busy year trotting the globe.

"I've done a little bit of fishing in my day and you've got to be able to cook it as well," he said.

Fox says being able to recharge the batteries after a long year of travel and golf is "really important" to his physical and mental health.

"It's a very mental game, golf, and it can really do your head in at times - it did it to me last year a little bit and being fresh and mentally ready to play is an important part of it and obviously recharging the batteries helps you do that."

Fox competed in nearly 30 events around the world this year alone, but the busy schedule did come with plenty of highlights.

"From playing the Olympics to the World Cup, getting to represent NZ twice, never done that as a professional," he said. 

"As a golfer you want to get on a major tour and I’ve been working pretty hard towards that the last few years and I finally got that European Tour card after some heartbreak last year missing out by one spot."

The difference this year for the Kiwi golfer was cutting back on mentally and physically demanding long-distance travel by relocating.

"We moved up to London in May this year and [it] made the travel a lot easier and at the end of the year where last year I struggled, this year I felt a lot fresher and played a lot better golf at the end of the year."

The first event on next year's European Tour calender is the South African Open in Ekurhuleni starting January 12.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ