Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox says travel management pivotal in most successful year to date

After his best year as a pro, New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is back home to recharge his batteries as he prepares to tackle his first full season as a card-carrying member of the European Tour.

The 29-year-old is back in New Zealand enjoying time off from the circuit after a busy year trotting the globe.

"I've done a little bit of fishing in my day and you've got to be able to cook it as well," he said.

Fox says being able to recharge the batteries after a long year of travel and golf is "really important" to his physical and mental health.

"It's a very mental game, golf, and it can really do your head in at times - it did it to me last year a little bit and being fresh and mentally ready to play is an important part of it and obviously recharging the batteries helps you do that."

Fox competed in nearly 30 events around the world this year alone, but the busy schedule did come with plenty of highlights.

"From playing the Olympics to the World Cup, getting to represent NZ twice, never done that as a professional," he said.

"As a golfer you want to get on a major tour and I’ve been working pretty hard towards that the last few years and I finally got that European Tour card after some heartbreak last year missing out by one spot."

The difference this year for the Kiwi golfer was cutting back on mentally and physically demanding long-distance travel by relocating.

"We moved up to London in May this year and [it] made the travel a lot easier and at the end of the year where last year I struggled, this year I felt a lot fresher and played a lot better golf at the end of the year."