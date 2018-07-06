 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox fires sublime long range putt, leads Irish Open after opening round

share

Source:

Associated Press

Defending champion Jon Rahm made back-to-back double bogeys around the turn in shooting a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the Irish Open today, leaving the world No. 5 seven shots behind Kiwi leader Ryan Fox.

Fox leads the competition after a five-under 67 at Ballyliffin.
Source: SKY

One under par after his first eight holes, Rahm duffed his third shot from the rough at the par-4 No. 18 into a greenside bunker and slammed his club into the turf in frustration. Then the Spaniard drove into a fairway bunker on No. 1 and compounded the error by three-putting from long range.

Rahm pulled one shot back with a birdie at the par-5 4th hole but he could be battling to just make the cut at Ballyliffin Golf Club tomorrow.

Rory McIlroy, the tournament host and ranked No. 8, shot 70 after two birdies in each of the front and back nines, and was in a good position to make a run at an event he won in 2016.

Fox rolled in six birdies in a 67, continuing his impressive form in the prestige Rolex Series events on the European Tour since they were introduced last season. He has played in all 11 of them, securing four top-10 finishes including a tie for fourth at the Irish Open in 2017.

There are three qualifying places for the British Open up for grabs to the leading players in the top 10 not already exempt. The 31-year-old Fox played his way into last year's Open courtesy of his placing at the Irish Open.

Padraig Harrington was in the group in a seven-way share of second place, one shot behind Fox, two days after saying he was "good value" to win a second Irish Open title.

Harrington won the Irish Open in 2007, two months before claiming his first major title in the British Open at Carnoustie — this year's venue for the third major of the year.

Harrington is ranked 268th in the world and is without a victory since 2016.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

2
Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

00:15
3
Fox leads the competition after a five-under 67 at Ballyliffin.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox fires sublime long range putt, leads Irish Open after opening round

00:11
4
The football-predicting kea in Paris correctly picked Russia to upset Spain.

We've reached a new beak! Kea that lives in Paris predicting World Cup matches

00:47
5
Federer dispatched his rival in straight sets, beating Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Video: Swiss maestro Roger Federer bamboozles rival with exquisite drop shot at Wimbledon

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Two of the boys and the coach are suffering with exhaustion from malnutrition.

Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.