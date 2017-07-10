Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox finishes in a tie for fourth at European Tour's Irish Open, qualifies for British Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox will contest the British Open for a second time after recording a career-best fourth place finish on the European Tour.

Fox shared fourth at the Irish Open in Londonderry to claim one of three places up for grabs to tee off at the year's third major tournament, at Royal Birkdale near Liverpool.

Fox, who hasn't contested any other major, placed 49th at his other British Open appearance in 2015.

He has been in touch with the lead all week in Ireland and stayed throughout a steady final round of four-under 68, leaving him on 17-under and seven strokes behind Spanish winner Jon Rahm.

For the third successive round, Fox bogeyed the par-four opening hole but he kept his poise to sink five birdies.

He is the second Kiwi to qualify for The Open, after Michael Hendry booked his maiden major appearance.

Hendry completed a sound week on the Japan Golf Tour, finishing in a share of sixth at the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational in Chitose.

His final-round 68 helped him improve eight places, leaving him on 12-under and six strokes behind American winner Chan Kim.

Meanwhile, Kiwi No.1 Danny Lee was to contest the final round of his title defence at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Monday (NZT).