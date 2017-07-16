Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox climbs to fifth at Scottish Open

 

In-form New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has surged into contention at the Scottish Open, sharing fifth place with a round to play in Aberdeen.

2/07/2017 European Tour 2017, HNA Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France. 29 Jun - 02 Jul. Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the final round of the HNA Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France. . Copyright photo: www.golfsupport.nl / www.photosport.nz

Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the final round of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Source: Photosport

Fox shot a second successive round of three-under 69, defying rain and strong winds at Dundonald Links as others fell away.

The Kiwi No.3 missed just two greens in regulation throughout his round, which was deemed worthy of a mention in the European Tour website's "Stats of the Day", given the conditions.

Fox, who was 74th after his opening-round 72, sits just three shots off the pace on six-under.

The lead is shared by English pair Ian Poulter and Callum Shinkwin, alongside Australian Andrew Dodt. They are two clear of England's Andy Sullivan.

Fox is building towards his own second appearance at a British Open, next week at Royal Birkdale.

He qualified last week with a European Tour-best finish of fourth at the Irish Open.

