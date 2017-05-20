Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko tied for third at Kingsmill Championship

Lydia Ko feels her game is heading in the right direction after climbing into a share of third following the second round of the LPGA Tour event in Virginia.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship, Virginia. Source: Getty

A second successive four-under 67 left Ko four strokes behind leader Lexi Thompson at the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg.

The Kiwi is one shot behind another American, Gerina Piller, and level with Taiwan's Candie Kung.

Ko's flawless round featured four birdies, playing with an authority that has been missing in some mixed performances to start the season.

Without a win for 18 tournaments since last July, she believes her rhythm is coming.

"I think I was hitting it a little bit better, and I hit a few more greens in regulation and that automatically gives you more birdie opportunities," she told journalists.

Ko senses her long game is coming together, something which required patience with a new coach and new equipment in 2017.

"It takes time to get used to but I feel like everything is going in the right direction.

"So all I've got to do is be confident, trust my game and have fun on the golf course."

The two players who are challenging Ko for her No.1 ranking this week are within range.