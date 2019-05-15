TODAY |

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko receives honours at investiture ceremony, looking to find form ahead of US Open

Top Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko was today officially made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her achievements in golf during today's investiture ceremony in Auckland.

The 22-year-old said it was a bittersweet moment, currently struggling to find form on the LPGA circuit.

"Obviously it's a huge honour and I keep telling myself I don't know if I deserve to be here," said Ko.

Ko announced two weeks ago that she had parted ways with her coach Ted Oh.

"I'm currently coach-less but I was talking to Dan (Carter) about it and it's not the worst place to be in I guess."

Ko, Dan Carter, Barbara Kendall and Glenn Ashby were all acknowledged at Government House this morning by Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

1 NEWS has learned that Oh's preference to stay home with his young family rather than travel to tournaments is a big factor behind the move.

Ko said she was given some sound advice today by Carter at today's ceremony.

"That way I get to learn more about my game and get a good feel and sometimes I know that I overcomplicate it and overthink about it."

She will be coach-less for the US Open in nine days.

    The 22-year-old will remain coach-less for the US Open in nine days. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
