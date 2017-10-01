Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko drops outside world top 10 rankings

An inexorable slide down the world rankings continues for Lydia Ko, who now can't even call herself a top-10 golfer.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko during the NZ Women's Open at Windross Farm in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The former teenage star and world No.1 has dropped to 11th in the latest ranking update, continuing the drift that began when she was deposed from the top spot last June.

Ko, 20, hasn't added to her 14 LPGA titles since the Marathon Classic in Ohio more than 18 months ago.

She began 2018 by announcing another change in coach and caddie in a bid to recover her form.

The initial result was a 19th placing at the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

She is contesting this week's Honda LPGA in Thailand.

Ko is surpassed in the rankings by Hye Jin Choi, one of five South Koreans in the top 10. Nineteen of the world's top-40 hail from South Korea, which is Ko's country of birth.