Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko to compete in Tokyo Olympics despite Covid-19 surge

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko says she still plans to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year despite surging cases of Covid-19.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 15, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Source: Getty

According to Reuters, Ko spoke alongside South Korea's Inbee Park — who also indicated intentions to compete in the tournament — at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Each country can send up to four golfers in the 60-player Olympics field.

At seventh in the world, Ko's shot at the title comes after she recently won her first event in three years at the Lotte Championship.