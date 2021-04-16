TODAY |

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko to compete in Tokyo Olympics despite Covid-19 surge

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko says she still plans to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year despite surging cases of Covid-19.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 15, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Source: Getty

According to Reuters, Ko spoke alongside South Korea's Inbee Park — who also indicated intentions to compete in the tournament — at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Each country can send up to four golfers in the 60-player Olympics field.

At seventh in the world, Ko's shot at the title comes after she recently won her first event in three years at the Lotte Championship.

The Olympic golf tournament is scheduled for July 29 to August 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo.

