Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko blows five-shot lead to miss out on first LPGA win since 2018

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has blown a five-shot lead to miss out on winning her first LPGA title since 2018.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic. Source: Getty

Ko, 23, held a four-shot lead heading into the final day of the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

At one point she extended her lead to five shots over Danielle Kang, but failed to hold her advantage over the back nine.

She held a one-shot lead heading into the 18th, but found a bunker and allowed Kang to claim the advantage.

She had been aiming to win her first tour title since April 2018.

Golf
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko blows five-shot lead to miss out on first LPGA win since 2018
