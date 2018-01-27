 

Golf


Kiwi golfer Danny Lee still in contention at Torrey Pines PGA event

Leading Kiwi golfer Danny Lee remains in contention at the latest PGA Tour event in San Diego after carding a second-round 71.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 25: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 25, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North in San Diego.

Lee slid eight places to a share of 23rd after the one-under 71 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He mixed three birdies with two early bogeys at the Torrey Pines south course.

The 27-year-old is four-under, seven strokes behind American leader Ryan Palmer, who is one clear of Spanish world No.2 Jon Rahm.

Lee's scoring is superior to his three previous Tour efforts, in which he missed the cut, resulting in the loss of his top Kiwi berth on the world rankings this week.

He dropped to 125th, three spots behind Ryan Fox.

