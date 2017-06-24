Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sinks monster long-range birdie on the ninth hole at PGA event

A solid second round has boosted Kiwi golfer Danny Lee up the leaderboard into a share of eighth place at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Starting on the back nine, Lee fired four birdies to shoot up the standings after his opening round two-under 68 left him in 37th place overnight.

He faltered with bogeys at the par-four third and seventh holes, but regathered to birdie the ninth for a three-under 67.

Lee sits on a two-round tally of 135, joining eight others in a tie for eighth, three strokes shy of American leader Jordan Spieth.

The world No.6 backed up his opening round 63 with a one-under 69 to hold a one-stroke lead over compatriots Troy Merritt and Patrick Reed at TPC River Highlands.

New Zealander Tim Wilkinson improved on his two-over opening round 72 with a bogey-free four-under 66 to jump 68 places up the leaderboard into a tie for 43rd.

However, Steven Alker missed the cut, adding a second-round 74 to his opening 73.

Another Kiwi to plummet down the standings, this time at the BMW International Open in Munich, was Ryan Fox.