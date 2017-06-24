 

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sinks monster long-range birdie on the ninth hole at PGA event

A solid second round has boosted Kiwi golfer Danny Lee up the leaderboard into a share of eighth place at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Starting on the back nine, Lee fired four birdies to shoot up the standings after his opening round two-under 68 left him in 37th place overnight.

He faltered with bogeys at the par-four third and seventh holes, but regathered to birdie the ninth for a three-under 67.

Lee sits on a two-round tally of 135, joining eight others in a tie for eighth, three strokes shy of American leader Jordan Spieth.

The world No.6 backed up his opening round 63 with a one-under 69 to hold a one-stroke lead over compatriots Troy Merritt and Patrick Reed at TPC River Highlands.

New Zealander Tim Wilkinson improved on his two-over opening round 72 with a bogey-free four-under 66 to jump 68 places up the leaderboard into a tie for 43rd.

However, Steven Alker missed the cut, adding a second-round 74 to his opening 73.

Another Kiwi to plummet down the standings, this time at the BMW International Open in Munich, was Ryan Fox.

The Kiwi No.3 had looked solid in opening with a four-under 68 for a share of 18th place, but a second-round 75 left him in a share of 64th, eight strokes behind leaders Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Frenchman Joel Stalter.

