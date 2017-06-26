Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sinks massive long range birdie to finish third in Connecticut

Kiwi No.1 Danny has unfurled his best result on the US PGA Tour for nearly two years, sharing third place at the tournament in Connecticut.

Lee closed with a three-under 67 to complete a consistent week at the Travelers Championship.

Rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 67 left him 10-under and two strokes short of joining Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger in a play-off to decide the title.

World No.6 Spieth won by holing a bunker shot at the first extra hole to become the second youngest player in the modern era behind Tiger Woods to post 10 US PGA Tour victories.

Lee began the day sharing seventh but charged into contention with four birdies on his front nine, including three in a row from holes seven to nine.

However, he couldn't continue his momentum, parring a succession of holes before dropping a shot on the 14th hole and regaining it on the 15th.

It is the third time Lee has finished third in a nine-year career on the PGA Tour.

He has had two runners-up finishes and a lone win, coming at The Greenbier Classic in July 2015.