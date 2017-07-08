Kiwi golfer Danny Lee pulls out of latest PGA tournament

Danny Lee's hopes of qualifying for the British Open will come down to luck after pulling out of the latest PGA Tour event in Illinois.

Danny Lee lines up his putt on the 14th green during round two of The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. Source: Getty

New Zealand No.1 Lee completed his first round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, shooting a three-over 74 to be placed near the tail of the field.

Tour officials said he had subsequently withdrawn although the reason wasn't made public.

The tournament was the last chance for Lee to join compatriots Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry in qualifying for next week's British Open.

Lee could still play at Royal Birkdale, as a standby option.

The 26-year-old is second on the current standby list, meaning two qualified players must withdraw to grant his entry.

Meanwhile, there are two other Kiwis playing in Illinois.