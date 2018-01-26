 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Kiwi golfer Danny Lee makes strong start at Torrey Pines

share

Source:

NZN

Danny Lee has responded to a demotion in the New Zealand golf ranking pecking order by starting strongly at the PGA Tour event in California.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 9, 2017 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Source: Getty

Lee shares 15th place after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, having overcome two bogeys and a double bogey in his first six holes.

Seven birdies ensured a solid opening round of three-under 69 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, four strokes shy of big-hitting American leader Tony Finau.

Having missed the cut in his last three tour cuts, Lee's world ranking dropped to 125th, leaving him three places below newly-promoted Kiwi No.1 Ryan Fox.

It is Lee's lowest ranking in more than three years, during which time he has held the Kiwi top spot.

The progress of Lee, Finau and a host of other notables was eclipsed by the return of golfing great Tiger Woods, who hasn't played a full-field PGA Tour event for nearly a year because of injury.

At a tournament he has won seven times, Woods battled a wayward driver to mix three birdies with three bogeys in a 72, leaving him in a share of 84th.

Meanwhile, Fox is off the pace at the latest European Tour event, shooting a one-under 71 first up at the Dubai Desert Classic.

His cause wasn't helped with a double-bogey on his final hole, the par-four ninth, which left him in a share of 90th.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:45
1
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

00:22
2
The WBC champion threw his support behind the unbeaten Kiwi for the heavyweight bout.

Watch: Deontay Wilder says Joseph Parker 'definitely has got to knock Joshua out'

3
Tayla Bruce and Shannon McIlroy named in New Zealand's bowls team to compete at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games., The New Zealand bowls team is announced for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Mt Eden Bowling Club, Auckland. 26 January 2018. © Copyright image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

'There's good competition here' - Bowls experience to the fore in Commonwealth Games team

00:48
4
New Zealand's Colin Munro batting. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. International One Day Cricket. 4th ODI. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'It's a win-win for me' – Colin Munro unfazed ahead of IPL auction

5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Unstoppable Portia Woodman bags four for Black Ferns Sevens, NZ dominate Japan

00:28
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past

Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two youngsters who were in the water at the time.

00:33
The PM has responded to the #KnitForJacinda movement, saying she’d love for people to donate to others and send her a pic.

Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

The PM was all praise for Kiwis' generosity as the knitting drive grows stronger online to help disadvantaged mums and babies.


00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

The surf lifesavers at Piha Beach have been given three new utes to use this summer to assist with their rescue missions.

'Shattered' lifeguards bracing for jam-packed Auckland beaches over long weekend

It's already been a frenetic summer for lifeguards and it's expected to get busier.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 