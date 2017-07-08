 

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee in fourth place after brilliant second round at Greenbrier Classic

Danny Lee's title defence at the Greenbrier Classic remains well and truly alive after an impressive second round in West Virginia.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - JULY 07: Danny Lee lines up his putt on the 14th green during round two of The Greenbrier Classic held at the Old White TPC on July 7, 2017 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Danny Lee lines up his putt on the 14th green during round two of The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.

Source: Getty

The PGA Tour-based New Zealand No.1 led another excellent day for his country's top-ranked players, Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry also very well placed at the midway point of tournaments in Europe and Japan.

Lee was placed second in the clubhouse after carding a two-under 68 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

His eight-under tally was bettered only at that stage by overnight leader Sebastian Munoz, who was four strokes ahead.

Flawless in round one, Lee's second round featured four further birdies but was spoiled by a double bogey on the par-five 12th hole, when he found a fairway bunker and then thick rough next to the green.

World No.81 Lee didn't get a chance to defend his 2015 title - a lone PGA Tour success - last year because the event was cancelled due to flooding.

Compatriot Tim Wilkinson is set to miss the cut while Steve Alker pulled out after the first round.

Elsewhere, Fox surged from ninth to a share of fourth at the Irish Open in Londonderry by carding a six-under 66.

A bogey on the first hole was followed by seven birdies, leaving Fox on 11-under and only two strokes behind the same co-leaders - American amateur Daniel Im and Frenchman Benjamin Hart.

Among those to struggle at the Portstewart Golf Club was defending champion and world No.4 Rory McIlroy, who disappointed local supporters by missing the cut for the fourth time in five years.

Hendry improved from 18th to ninth at the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational in Chitose, leaving him only three strokes off the pace.

New Zealand Open champion Hendry is the only Kiwi to have qualified so far for this month's British Open.

However, Lee and Fox are both in firm contention, with qualifying spots up for grabs at their respective tournaments.

