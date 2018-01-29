Kiwi golfer Danny Lee fades outside top 50 in California

Kiwi golf No.2 Danny Lee faded further from view on the final day of the PGA Tour event in San Diego, finishing tied in 58th.

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego. Source: Getty

After sitting in 15th place following the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Lee's game slowly worsened at Torrey Pines.

His final round six-over 78 featured five bogeys and two double-bogeys, which were both shot at the last two par-threes he played.

Lee's three-over tally left him 13 shots behind Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer.

Palmer was eliminated on the first hole of the three-way play-off but Day and Noren couldn't be separated over four more holes together, forcing the tournament to go into another day because of fading light.