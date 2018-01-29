 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Kiwi golfer Danny Lee fades outside top 50 in California

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi golf No.2 Danny Lee faded further from view on the final day of the PGA Tour event in San Diego, finishing tied in 58th.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego.

Source: Getty

After sitting in 15th place following the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Lee's game slowly worsened at Torrey Pines.

His final round six-over 78 featured five bogeys and two double-bogeys, which were both shot at the last two par-threes he played.

Lee's three-over tally left him 13 shots behind Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer.

Palmer was eliminated on the first hole of the three-way play-off but Day and Noren couldn't be separated over four more holes together, forcing the tournament to go into another day because of fading light.

Lee, who missed the cut in his three previous Tour appearances, is projected to fall two spots on the tour points rankings to 89th.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:15
2
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

3
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

00:15
4
Oklahoma have eight consecutive wins in the NBA beating Philadelphia 122-112.

OKC star Steven Adams goes airborne, throws down monster dunk as Thunder edge past 76ers

5
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson holds off Mahe Drysdale at North Island rowing club championships

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:27
Many of the stars are wearing white roses to support equality.

LIVE: Grammy Awards underway with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 