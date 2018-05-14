 

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee earns $530,000 pay day after finishing seventh at Players Championship

Danny Lee has finished inside the top 10 at the Players Championship in Florida after a final round of 72.

Lee finished the PGA event tied in seventh place, landing him a smooth $530,000 pay day.
The Kiwi golfer entered today in second and made an early push thanks to birdies on the second and third hole, but he slowly fell off the pace when he bogeyed on the 12th and 16th.

Lee therefore finished -12 overall which was good enough to finish tied seventh for the event at TPC Sawgrass.

As a result, the 27-year-old earned a NZ$530,000 pay day.

American Webb Simpson won the event with -18 overall while golf legend Tiger Woods eventually finished outside the top 10 despite sitting as high as second midway through his final round.

Woods was in hot form on the front nine, converting birdies on the third, fourth, fifth and ninth holes but like Lee he struggled on the back nine.

The former world no.1 bogeyed the 14th before a double-bogey damaged his final round even further after he found the water with his tee shot.

