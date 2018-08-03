 

Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell surges ahead at Fiji International to hold four-shot lead in second round

AAP
Ben Campbell holds a four-shot lead at the Fiji International after posting a stunning 66 in the second round.

The New Zealander was already in a tie for the lead at Natadola Bay after an opening 67 and he went on to post the joint-lowest round of the week so far.

Campbell, making just his ninth European Tour start, could have been further clear had he not bogeyed the par-four 18th to drop back to 11 under.

Australia's Andrew Dodt is Campbell's closest challenger heading into the weekend after a round of 70 left him on seven under.

Fellow Australians Jarryd Felton and Terry Pilkadaris are a shot further adrift with seven players, including Nick Cullen, tied at five under.

Ernie Els, a 28-time winner on the European Tour, secured his place over the weekend with a round of 70 to sit on two under.

Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh made a hole-in-one on the second hole but failed to make the cut after finishing seven over par.

Ben Campbell.
Ben Campbell. Source: Photosport
