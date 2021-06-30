Kiwi Daniel Hillier earns debut British Open spot

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier will make his debut at next month's British Open.

“I’ve got goosebumps hearing that [I’ve qualified], which pretty much sums it up," he said.

"It’s been a pretty crazy day. I got pretty hot on the back nine in the morning and held on through the front nine in the afternoon, then picked up a few birdies coming home which was really nice.

Hillier won a qualifying event after shooting 11 under par over two rounds at the Notts Golf Club in Hollinwell.

The 21-year-old produced a strong performances in both rounds.

Late in the second round he pared the 17th which put him right in the mix to win.

“My dad [in New Zealand] was up to see the end of my first round, which was pretty cool. He sent me a message saying keep going, keep your head down and I’m sure the majority of my friends and family are just waking up now – I’m looking forward to talking to them about it. It’s a shame they can’t come over for The Open but I’m sure they’ll be following closely."

Hillier had as many as six shots on the 18th hole to seal victory.

He'll make his debut at the 149th British open in a fortnight.