Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey stands out among the pros after impressive opening round at US Open

New Zealander Amelia Garvey has impressed early at the US Open, sitting just three shots off the lead after the opening round. 

Amelia Garvey of New Zealand in action during the morning semi final matchplay on day five of the R&A Womens Amateur Championship at Royal County Down Golf Club on June 15, 2019 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland

In what is her first major tournament, Garvey looked the part among the field of professionals, carding a one-under 70 at the Champions Golf Club in Houston Texas.

The 20-year-old needed no time to settle in, claiming one of her four birdies on the very first hole.

A career in professional golf is on Garvey's horizon, however, the Canterbury native is still yet to finish her studies at the University of Southern California.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Lydia Ko is just one shot behind Garvey after an even 71 on the first day. 

American Amy Olson holds the lead going into the second day after shooting a four-under 67, helped by a spectacular hole-in-one on the 16th.

