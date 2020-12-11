TODAY |

Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey misses cut at US Open as Lydia Ko stays in the race

After a strong opening round at her debut major appearance, Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey has missed the cut at the US Open following a tough second round in Houston, Texas.

Amelia Garvey of New Zealand in action during the morning semi final matchplay on day five of the R&A Womens Amateur Championship at Royal County Down Golf Club on June 15, 2019 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland Source: Getty

Fellow Kiwi Lydia Ko on the other hand, survived eyeing a top-ten finish as she heads into the weekend.

Garvey carded a 4-over 76 on the second day, unravelling on the back nine where where she shot a triple-bogey on the 16th, accompanied by bogeys on the 15th and 17th. 

Ko shot one better than yesterday with a 1-under 70 with the only blemish on her scorecard a bogey on the 17th.

She now sits tied for 14th overall after two rounds, sitting six shots behind Japan's Hinako Shibuno who finished the second day 7-under overall.

