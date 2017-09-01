Keen for a second round, bro? Steven Adams' golf tournament confirmed for 2018

 

Kiwi NBA superstar Steven Adams will host a second invitational tournament after the success of last year.

The Kiwi NBA star's inaugural event at Windross Farm raised funds for the Sports Pathways Trust.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi basketballer is a well-known golf lover and opted to create a tournament last year to help raise funds for the Sports Pathways Trust - a programme designed to "to develop a student / athlete model to assist youth to achieve their potential in education, achieve success in life and address inequality in education outcome particularly for at-risk youth".

This year's event will once again fundraise for Sports Pathways nad be held at Windross Farm.

The fullback was keen to take part in the charity golf event, but wife Daisy had other ideas.
Source: 1 NEWS

Last year's field of players included All Blacks star Beauden Barrett, Black Caps pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult and even the likes of America's Cup winner Simon van Velthooven.

The event is scheduled for August 17.

The All Blacks legend smacked a few balls at Steven Adams' invitational tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

