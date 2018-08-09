 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I just thought it was right' - pro golfer donates prize money to Jarrod Lyle's family after Aussie's death

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

An American golfer has donated his prize money to the family of former Australian pro Jarrod Lyle after he died last night.

Bryson DeChambeau earned NZ$37,450 in prize money yesterday when he won the Long Drive Competition at the PGA Championship but decided Lyle's family needed it more after the Australian lost his long battle with leukaemia.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

"It's so sad and his kids, they're suffering from it and his whole family is," DeChambeau said.

"I just thought it was the right thing to give it to them - they deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."

The family has also received donations from Tiger Woods and Spaniard Jon Rahm since Lyle opted to stop receiving treatment last week.

Bryson DeChambeau said Lyle's family deserves his $25,000 prize. Source: PGA Championship / Twitter
Topics
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

3

'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre
4

'It's a blessing just to be in their presence' - Ardie Savea blown away by All Blacks' loose forward teammates
5

Dan Carter says All Blacks 'can't go past' Beauden Barrett over Richie Mo'unga
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Kiwi golfer Greg Turner rockets into contention at PGA Seniors Championship
LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

NZ golfer Lydia Ko in a tie for eighth after second round of British Open

01:04
It took him an hour to come up with all the moves, but he had fun doing it.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to square off in November showdown in Las Vegas
01:04
It took him an hour to come up with all the moves, but he had fun doing it.

Watch: Phil Mickelson busts out the worm and other outrageous dance moves in brilliant ad

'Oh my God' - US golfer Jim Furyk forced to jump away from falling fence mid-interview at PGA Champs

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf
North America

USA golfer Jim Furyk had a close escape, narrowly escaping a falling fence during an interview ahead of the PGA Championships at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

Footage of the interview shows Furyk begin to answer a question near the 18th green when he suddenly looks up and dives away as the reporter comes into shot while shielding himself.

“Oh my God,” one person says.

People then run towards the camera asking if people are okay.

The narrow escape occurred when a picket fence gave way as fans were trying to chase autographs.

The collapse of the fence caused some spectators to fall almost 2.5 metres, though no serious injuries occurred.

“The safety of spectators is our top priority. This afternoon the temporary fencing in the spectator areas around the course was inspected and reinforced to ensure it is secure,” the PGA tour said in a statement in response.

Jordan Spieth was reportedly just metres away from the incident as well and signed a glove for a young fan involved. 

Topics
Golf
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Watch live as Don Brash speaks at free speech debate at Auckland University

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whitaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

England's Georgia Hall wins women's British Open, Lydia Ko finishes in a tie for 11th

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Topics
Golf

Named in honor of a famous Masters victory, Georgia Hall has her hands on one of the big trophies in women's golf at the age of 22.

The Englishwoman reeled in long-time leader Pornanong Phatlum in a gripping final-round duel at Royal Lytham to win the Women's British Open for her first major title on Sunday.

Hull tapped in for a bogey — her first of the day — at the last hole to clinch a two-shot victory over Pornanong. Hall then hugged her playing partner from Thailand before being lifted off her feet by her caddie, father Wayne.

It was fitting that Wayne, a former two-handicapper himself, was on the bag to experience the biggest moment of his daughter's career.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko finished in a tie for 11th, 11 shots behind Hall.

Ko, 21, carded a one-over 73 in her final round and finished six-under for the tournament.

She had a mixed final round with four bogeys and three birdies.

Georgia was born during the 1996 Masters won by English golfer Nick Faldo at Augusta, Georgia. She was named in honor of that victory, which came after Faldo overcame a six-stroke deficit to Greg Norman in the final round.

Twenty-two years later, Hall is the pride of English golf just like Faldo was. And the way Hall kept her composure and kept producing the shots of her life down the stretch, there might be more major titles to come.

Her round of 5-under 67, which included six birdies, saw her finish on 17-under 271.

"I was loving it deep down, hitting the shots under pressure," said Hall, who barely showed any emotions all round. "To get six birdies in the final round of a major is not bad."

Hall, who receives a check of $490,000, became the first English major winner since Karen Stupples won this event in 2004, and the fourth overall along with Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas.

She followed Stupples and Catriona Matthew — in 2009 at Lytham — as the only British winners of the Women's British Open since it achieved major status in 2001.

Roared on under blue skies by the large gallery desperate for a home winner, the 39th-ranked Hall started the day a shot behind Pornanong, who led after the second and third rounds.

From the moment Pornanong curled in a long left-to-right putt at the second hole to answer Hall's 15-foot birdie at the first, it had the makings of a duel in the Lytham sun.

And a two-player race for the year's fourth major was definitely established when both picked up a shot at No. 4 and Pornanong followed Hall in birdying No. 6. That regained a two-shot lead for Pornanong, who had also birdied the par-3 fifth hole.

Hall was always chasing but was given hope when Pornanong bogeyed No. 8 to reduce her lead to one shot. Then, when Hall rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 13, they were tied for the first time since the first hole.

Hall took the outright lead for the first time in the tournament after a 20-foot putt for birdie at the 16th hole and went down the last with a three-shot lead after Pornanong, ranked No. 97 and also seeking her first major and LPGA title, missed a two-foot putt to make double-bogey at No. 17.

Hall played safe in three-putting from distance in front of Royal Lytham's storied clubhouse and celebrated her first win on the LPGA Tour. She had never won on the Ladies European Tour, either.

"It is too good to be true," Hall said. "It was my goal when I was nine to win the British Open. I am so happy."

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Source: Getty
Topics
Golf