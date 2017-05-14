JB Holmes, Kyle Stanley share lead at Players Championship

JB Holmes defied conventional wisdom on a most unconventional course, walking anything but the straight and narrow at the TPC Sawgrass until he wound up in a most unlikely place today in The Players Championship.

JB Holmes of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of The Players Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass. Source: Getty

He was tied for the lead with Kyle Stanley.

Holmes didn't hit a fairway over his last six holes on the wind-swept Players Stadium Course, including one that was so far right off the 14th tee that it went into a water hazard on the 12th hole.

He was among eight players who hit five or fewer fairways in the third round. The other seven had an average score of 76.43. Somehow, Holmes shot 70.

"An adventurous day, for sure," Holmes said.

Stanley got his mistakes out of the way quickly with three bogeys on his opening four holes, kept a clean card the rest of the way and finished with a tough par save from the bunker behind the 18th green for a hard-fought 72.

They were at 9-under 207, and more adventures await - for more than just them.

Louis Oosthuizen saved par on the 18th for a 73 and was one shot behind.

Kyle Stanley of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of The Players Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass. Source: Getty

Six other players were only four shots behind, a group that included Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, who thought he had lost his PGA Tour card two weeks ago until a clerical oversight was discovered.

And if the final round is anything like today, it can all change so quickly.

Jon Rahm of Spain went into the third round in a tie for 10th, just five shots behind. He shot 82 and was headed home after missing the 54-hole cut.

Of the 82 players on the course, 49 had at least one double bogey. Matt Kuchar had a 9 on the 14th hole and shot a career-high 81 at The Players Championship.

Holmes had to be remarkable where he was hitting it.

He opened with 10 straight pars, added a pair of birdies, and then the fun began.

After hitting off the map on the 14th into the water on the 12th hole, he faced a blind shot over the mounds from 230 yards into the wind on the hardest hole on the course.

He let it rip, and it flew into the left bunker. He nearly holed that and escaped with bogey, his only dropped shot of the round.

From the pine straw left of the 15th fairway, he managed to get it on the green and lagged beautifully from nearly 60 feet.

Another poor drive kept him from going for the green on the 16th, and after a birdie on the island-green 17th, Holmes finished with one more wild drive, one more unlikely par.