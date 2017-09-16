Jason Day sinks hole-in-one on the 17th in BMW Championship

Jason Day has produced a stunning hole-in-one to extend his lead midway through the second round of the BMW Championships in Chicago.



The Australian world No.9 aced the 189-yard par-3 17th at Conway Farms to climb to 13-under-par with one hole remaining.



The stunning tee shot came moments after Day, who won the event by six shots in 2015, produced an eagle at the par-5 14th to take sole possession of the lead.



Fellow Australian and overnight pacesetter Marc Leishman (through six holes) is three shots back of Day in a tie for second with Patrick Cantlay (65) and Rickie Fowler (14 holes) at 10-under.



Starting two back of Leishman, Day bounced back from a sloppy start featuring two bogeys with three birdies in his last four holes on the front side, before picking up an additional three shots on the inward half.



Day's sensational form on the greens is more impressive given he has hit just seven of 14 fairways and 10 of 17 greens in regulation.



Italy's Francesco Molinari sits alone in fifth place at five-under after a Friday 65.



The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the PGA Tour's $US67 million FedEx Cup series and will determine the all-important top-five seedings for next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.