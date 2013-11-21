Jason Day keeping top-10 finish streak alive in Hawaii

Jason Day is hoping to keep his top-10 streak alive at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, with the world No.1 moving to a share of 10th midway through the final round.

Jason Day of Australia reacts to sinking a birdie putt Source: Associated Press

Day picked up two birdies during his front nine at Kapalua's Plantation course to move his total to 12 under par through 10 holes at the 32-man event, but remains eight shots behind leader Justin Thomas.

Day is tied with major champions Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner and defending champions Jordan Spieth.

The American (20 under) leads by four over countryman William McGirt and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama (16 under).

Day's hopes of emulating his course record-equalling 62 in the final round of this event in 2015 have been cruelled by a series of miss putts.

But the Queenslander is still on track to earn his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the event for last year's tour winners, following strong showings at the 2011, 2015 and 2016.

The 29-year-old is the leading Australian over veteran Rod Pampling, who is nine under and in a share of 19th.