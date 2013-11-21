 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Jason Day keeping top-10 finish streak alive in Hawaii

share

Source:

AAP

Jason Day is hoping to keep his top-10 streak alive at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, with the world No.1 moving to a share of 10th midway through the final round.

Jason Day of Australia reacts to sinking a birdie putt

Source: Associated Press

Day picked up two birdies during his front nine at Kapalua's Plantation course to move his total to 12 under par through 10 holes at the 32-man event, but remains eight shots behind leader Justin Thomas.

Day is tied with major champions Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner and defending champions Jordan Spieth.

The American (20 under) leads by four over countryman William McGirt and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama (16 under).

Day's hopes of emulating his course record-equalling 62 in the final round of this event in 2015 have been cruelled by a series of miss putts.

But the Queenslander is still on track to earn his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the event for last year's tour winners, following strong showings at the 2011, 2015 and 2016.

The 29-year-old is the leading Australian over veteran Rod Pampling, who is nine under and in a share of 19th.

Aaron Baddeley is next best of the Aussies in a share of 24th at six under, while Greg Chalmers is at four under in 28th place. All four are playing the back nine.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

00:30
2
The Cavaliers star steered his side to a 120-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Watch: LeBron James becomes 14th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals

00:21
3
Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.

Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

00:27
4
Haase had a slow start but won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic


00:41
5
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card win over the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

00:12
Esteban Santiago is accused of killing five people at the international airport on Saturday.

Graphic warning: New footage shows eerie moment man casually opens fire in baggage claim area of Florida airport

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people.

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ