 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


'I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade' - Tiger Woods staying positive despite inconsistent return from injury

share

Source:

AAP

Tiger Woods is in optimistic mood ahead of the Quicken Loans National this week, saying: "I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade."

Tiger Woods walks with Dustin Johnson during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Tiger Woods walks with Dustin Johnson during a practice round.

Source: Associated Press

Woods is still attempting to put together the consistency in his game seven months into his comeback from a chronic back injury that required spinal fusion surgery last April.

However, the 14-time major champion has been encouraged by the way he has been striking the ball as he looks to end a five-year wait for a victory in Maryland at an event he is hosting.

The 42-year-old, who missed the cut at the US Open two weeks ago, told a press conference: "I'm pretty excited by the way I've hit the golf ball. I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade.

"If I can have that same putting stroke I had earlier in the year, with the ball striking I have, that's where I want to get to. I've just got to put both of those things together at the same time."

Woods is one of the favourites this week but remains cautious over his comeback.

He said: "I'm not going to give you a letter grade on it (his comeback) but I will say I'm blessed and thankful. It's basically a gift to be able to play again.

"At this particular time last year I didn't know. I wasn't allowed to putt yet or swing a club. My back was not fused and there was no guarantee I'd play golf, forget the PGA Tour.

"So to go from that to here and be able to build a golf swing around something that's never been done before, I didn't see that happening. Now I'm competing, playing and having a great time doing it.

"I don't want to play too much with the injury and procedure I've had, but I need to play enough. I've got a game now that can play so it's a matter of pacing myself through."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Shaun Johnson. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I was pretty comfy on the couch' - Shaun Johnson happy to have missed Kiwis' US Test

2
Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia, Chappell Hadlee Trophy Match 3. ANZ ODI Cricket Series. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 8 February 2016. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Forgive and move on' - Cricket superstars say leave Australian cheats alone

00:14
3
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

4
2014-08-24T12:00:00.000+12:00

Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster to play NBA Summer League with Miami Heat

5

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

Kelvin Davis and Paula Bennett.

LIVE: Paula Bennett and Kelvin Davis to kick off Question Time, as National demands to know impact of looming nurses' strikes

National wants information about the cancellation of some elective surgery, if nurses walk off the job.


Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


03:00
The skipper and a group of mates from Auckland are dead after The Francie was toppled in Kaipara Harbour yesterday.

Skipper of boat which sank, killing eight, had habit of crossing Kaipara Harbour in bad conditions, investigation finds

The TAIC has just released its findings into the 2016 tragedy.


03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 