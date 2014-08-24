'I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade' - Tiger Woods staying positive despite inconsistent return from injury

Tiger Woods is in optimistic mood ahead of the Quicken Loans National this week, saying: "I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade."



Tiger Woods walks with Dustin Johnson during a practice round. Source: Associated Press

Woods is still attempting to put together the consistency in his game seven months into his comeback from a chronic back injury that required spinal fusion surgery last April.



However, the 14-time major champion has been encouraged by the way he has been striking the ball as he looks to end a five-year wait for a victory in Maryland at an event he is hosting.



The 42-year-old, who missed the cut at the US Open two weeks ago, told a press conference: "I'm pretty excited by the way I've hit the golf ball. I've done some things I haven't done in over a decade.



"If I can have that same putting stroke I had earlier in the year, with the ball striking I have, that's where I want to get to. I've just got to put both of those things together at the same time."



Woods is one of the favourites this week but remains cautious over his comeback.



He said: "I'm not going to give you a letter grade on it (his comeback) but I will say I'm blessed and thankful. It's basically a gift to be able to play again.



"At this particular time last year I didn't know. I wasn't allowed to putt yet or swing a club. My back was not fused and there was no guarantee I'd play golf, forget the PGA Tour.



"So to go from that to here and be able to build a golf swing around something that's never been done before, I didn't see that happening. Now I'm competing, playing and having a great time doing it.

