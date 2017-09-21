'It's a huge honour' – humble Lydia Ko hoping to inspire next generation of golfers at NZ Women's Open

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has spoken about her involvement in the upcoming New Zealand Women's Open at Windross Farm starting next week.

Ko, 20, will be the star attraction at the event, given LPGA status for the first time in it's history, with the Kiwi number one hoping to use her success to raise the profile of golf in New Zealand.

"Hopefully this is a tournament that'll extend for a long time," Ko told 1 NEWS.

"Even the kids out here today will get inspired and say 'I wanna play that event'."

"They're giving girls opportunities to girls in New Zealand too, I'm super excited and I think it's going to be a great week."

Ko also spoke about being used to promote the event in her home country, with her global profile in the women's game leading to some of the biggest names in golf on our shores for the event.

"It's a huge honour to be the host of the McKayson New Zealand Women's Open."

"To have the world's best golfers come to our backyard is a great thing."