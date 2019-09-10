TODAY |

'It's all happened so quickly' - Promising Kiwi golfer jets off to Europe after turning pro

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

New Zealand's most promising male golfer has taken the next step in his career, with Daniel Hillier turning pro.

After a stellar amateur career, Hillier, 21, has been given an immediate invitation to join some of the world's best golfers on the European Tour - starting with this weekend's KLM Open in Amsterdam - and will face off with the likes of Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed.

Rising as high as 13th in the world amateur rankings, Hillier has signed a deal with UK-based Sport Circle management, seeing him jet off to begin life as a pro.

"I'd been tapped on the shoulder by a management company, so all the pieces came together at the right time," Hillier told 1 NEWS.

"It's all happened so quickly, I don't think I've had time to digest it."

Aside from his obvious ability, Hillier also has the support of one of the game's all-time greats - four-time Major winner Ernie Els convincing him to turn pro at this year's US Open.

"He flicked me a message to say 'Congratulations and welcome to the family, and if you ever wanna have a round that'd be really cool'."

It's not just the "Big Easy" that sees Hillier's potential either.

"He was a special young man as soon as we laid eyes on him," NZ Golf high performance director Gregg Thorpe told 1 NEWS.

"He could certainly play golf, but I think as a human the behaviours that underpinned his skills were there too."

Hillier is close to signing apparel and equipment deals, before his first event as a professional begins this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Daniel Hillier, 21, is heading straight for the European Tour after his decision. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
3
Selfless Brad Weber putting ego aside for All Blacks' World Cup third halfback role
4
Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff
5
Formula One legend Michael Schumacher receiving cutting edge stem-cell treatment in Paris hospital - report
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Lydia Ko’s overbearing parents to blame for her slide, says her former coach

Michael Campbell earns best result since return to golf with tied-second finish on European Seniors tour

Lydia Ko crashes out of Women's British Open, finishes second to last after missing cut

Lydia Ko tied for 117th after catastrophic first round of Women’s British Open