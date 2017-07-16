In-form Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox finishes fourth at Scottish Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has completed back-to-back fourth place finishes on the European Tour in an enormous boost ahead of the British Open.

Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the final round of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Source: Photosport

Fox surged into contention to place even higher at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen before two late bogeys left him matching his Tour career-best outcome at last week's Irish Open.

A closing two-under 70 featured five birdies through the middle stages at the Dundonald Links.

It represented a remarkable recovery, having languished in 74th place following his opening round of 72. He improved to 20th and then fifth following successive rounds of 69.

The 30-year-old finished on eight-under, five shots behind tournament winner Rafa Cabrera Bello. The Spaniard beat England's Callum Shinkwin on the first hole of a play-off to break a five-year title drought.

Kiwi No.3 Fox is in rare form heading into next week's British Open, his second appearance at the major after finishing 49th at St Andrews two years ago.

He will be joined at Royal Birkdale by compatriot Michael Hendry.

A second top-five result will also provide another world ranking boost, having catapulted 27 places to 122nd last week.