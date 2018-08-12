 

'I'm going to be there either way' - Tiger Woods firming as safe bet for Ryder Cup

Associated Press
Golf

Jim Furyk will have to decide whether Tiger Wood is worthy of making his Ryder Cup team. One of his vice captains sure thinks so.

After making a final day charge at the PGA Championship that came up just short of a victory - one that would have locked up his spot - Woods said he wants to do much more than just help Furyk call the shots as an assistant when the Americans head to France next month to defend the cup.

Woods wants to be hitting some shots, too.

"I do want to be on the team as a player. I'm going to be there either way," said Woods, whose final-round 64 left him two shots back of Brooks Koepka at raucous Bellerive Country Club.

"Our captain has some decisions to make after the first (FedEx Cup) playoff events, and we'll sit down and give him our input and what we think and who should be on the team, and who can contribute to the team," Woods said, "and hopefully my name will be part of that process."

It's a pretty safe bet.

The PGA was the last event to secure one of the top eight spots in the Ryder Cup standings and an automatic berth to the team. And for all the craziness that went down at Bellerive, there was no real movement among the eight players who secured their spots.

Koepka merely put an exclamation mark on his, while Justin Thomas showed he's in fine form with a final-round 68 and top-10 finish.

Dustin Johnson's spot had already been secured, and Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler took any drama out of making the team simply by making the cut.

Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson missed it, but nobody outside the top eight made a big run, and that means the Masters champion and will join Watson on the team.

Webb Simpson was on the shakiest ground heading into the weekend, holding down the final spot. But he answered with four solid rounds at Bellerive, capped by a 69 that left him with a top-20 finish, while closest pursuers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil

Mickelson missed the cut.

Mickelson ended a streak of making 11 consecutive Ryder Cup teams on points, though he is likely to earn one of the four captain's selections when Furyk hands them out next month.

DeChambeau will be in the mix for one, but there are plenty of other names that will try to impress Furyk over the next few weeks.

Xander Schauffele was 11th in the rankings before his solid finish at the PGA, while Kevin Kisner made an early run and finished in a tie for 12th.

Others that should get consideration include Tony Finau, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

"You want guys that are in good form, say, from the summertime on," Furyk said. "You want guys that have had a good solid season.

You want the very best players that you have the trust in as well.

"Now, that doesn't mean to say that a guy could have had a relatively average summer, and he goes on a tear, plays well here at the

PGA, goes to New York, goes to Boston and plays well. I mean, he becomes a contender. So I think the list has been narrowed, but it's still open."

Tiger Woods studies a chip shot on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tiger Woods Source: Associated Press
Golf
'I hung in there' - Tiger Woods optimistic after best ever major final round

Associated Press
Golf

The ball rested on the edge of the cup, its logo peeking into the hole for what seemed like forever.

Back in the day, that ball dropped for Tiger Woods. Today, it wouldn't budge.

Yes, Woods might have finished second by two strokes to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship to extend his drought without a major for at least eight more months.

But after the scrambling, club-slamming, fist-pumping, electrifying show he put on over a round of 6-under 64 - his best closing round at a major - it was hard to believe that dry spell can last much longer.

The American added the PGA Championship to his US Open title won earlier this year. Source: SKY

"I played hard," he said. "A bit of a struggle with my game today, but I hung in there."

More than just hung in.

Even after the excruciating miss on No. 11 - one that looked a lot like his teetering, toppling chip on No. 16 at The Masters in 2005, except that one went in - Woods stayed very much in the mix.

Shortly after 5 p.m., he had a 20-foot putt on the 16th green that would've tied him with Koepka, who was two holes behind but may as well have been playing on another course compared to the frenzy in front of him.

That putt slid just past.

And Woods' last chance to apply real pressure vanished when he pushed his tee the par-5 17th right of the creek running along the right side of the hole. Woods slammed the head of his driver to the ground, then swung it violently in frustration.

He scrambled to make par but was three back of Koepka, who birdied 15 and 16 behind him, by the time he reached the 18th fairway.

On No. 18, Woods offered one final flourish. He drained his longest putt of the tournament, a 19-footer putt for birdie, and pumped his fist to celebrate.

Back in the day, that fist pump on the 18th green would've been to celebrate a win.

On this day, he was celebrating the grind - and the fact that he simply would not go away.

And, in many ways, it felt like old times for the 42-year-old - he of the multiple back surgeries who could barely swing a club a few years back, but has now contended on the back nine in consecutive majors, only to come up short, more agonizingly so this time than at Carnoustie three weeks ago.

"I never would've foreseen that two years ago," Woods said. "I'm just so thankful to be here."

Tiger Woods of the US plays off the 3rd tee during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)
Tiger Woods of the US plays off the 3rd tee during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Golf
Brooks Koepka putts home to seal first ever PGA Championship crown

Associated Press
Golf

Brooks Koepka has won his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalised Adam Scott.

The U.S. Open champion closed with a 4-under 66 to reach 16 under for the tournament.

That left Koepka three shots clear of Scott and two ahead of Woods, whose final day charge electrified the packed grounds of Bellerive Country Club as if it was a decade ago.

Woods capped a 6-under 64 with a long birdie putt at the 18th, pumping his fist as if he had won. It was the four-time PGA champion's lowest final round in a major.

Meanwhile, the unflappable Koepka became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. The others are Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

The American added the PGA Championship to his US Open title won earlier this year. Source: SKY
Golf