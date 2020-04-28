TODAY |

Huge demand for round of golf at Auckland club as Kiwis start enjoying sports again

Source:  1 NEWS

Along with the move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 today, a number of recreation activities will be allowed again.

Breakfast reporter Victor Waters has this report from Remuera Golf Club. Source: Breakfast

One of these activities is golf, with people able to head to the green once more provided they observe social distancing and only use their own equipment.

TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Victor Waters headed to Remuera Golf Course in Auckland this morning to check in on some of the first in the country to tee up after lockdown.

One golfer told Waters he felt “pretty privileged”.

“It was a panic booking last night to try and get a tee booking.”

Another said being out on the green again was “way better” than she expected.

“I can’t wait to play the course,” she said.

The golf course was inundated with people wanting to play. Bookings were meant to start from 9am. However, it was shifted earlier to 7am to meet the demand.

Other sports, including tennis, swimming, water sports and surfing will be allowed again for experienced sports people. Strict physical distancing rules must be adhered to.

Golf
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
