Horror final round sees Lydia Ko slip to tie for 59th

Lydia Ko has slipped further at the KPMG Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois, shooting a final round score of four over par to finish tied for 59th.

Lydia Ko keeps her eye on the drive

Source: Associated Press

Starting the day tied for 48th after her third round score of five over, Ko held par for the first six holes before a birdie on the seventh gave the Kiwi hope of a near improbable victory.

From there, however, things would only get worse for the struggling 20-year old, with a bogey on the eighth seeing her finish the front nine at an even par for the round.

Things quickly fell apart on the back nine, with Ko opening with a bogey on the 10th hole, before dropping shots on three successive holes from the 14th through to 16th.

The Kiwi number one hasn't won a tournament for nearly 12 months now last tasting success at the Marathon Classic in Ohio on July 17, 2016.

Ko finished a whopping 18 shots behind the eventual winner, USA's Danielle Kang who claimed the event by finishing at -13 after a play-off with Canada's Brooke Henderson.

