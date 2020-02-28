Highest-ranked Kiwi Ryan Fox misses cut at the NZ Open

New Zealand's highest ranked golfer Ryan Fox has missed the cut at the NZ Open.

Ryan Fox. Source: Photosport

Fox struggled on the supposedly easier Millbrook lay out, finishing 13 strokes behind 17-year-old Korean Joohyung Kim today, who continued to the set pace at the Open at 11-under.

Kieran Muir is the highest ranked Kiwi at eight-under, in a tie for fifth.

Victorian golfer Ben Eccles is making the most of his late call-up, sitting outright second after two sparkling rounds in Queenstown.

Eccles capitalised on a dream start to Friday's second round at The Hills course, shooting a four-under-par 68 to climb to 10 under overall, one stroke behind leader Kim.

The 17-year-old Korean prodigy Kim held onto his overnight lead, courtesy of a three-under 68, also at The Hills, one of two courses used for the Australasian Tour event.

Leading Australian Lucas Herbert and Thai Pavit Tangkamolprasert are in a share of third, two shots behind Kim.

Eccles is exceeding all expectations, having been added to the field from the reserve list on Wednesday morning, meaning a planned two-week holiday in New Zealand had to go on hold.

It is a welcome change of fortune for the 25-year-old, who is chasing his first win as a professional, although he had taken out the NSW Open in 2015 as an amateur.

He had a difficult 2019 season in Europe but confirmed his Asia Tour card last week and celebrated with an opening six-under 65 in Thursday's stormy winds which left him second overnight.

"Yesterday, I played awesome, in those conditions as well. It just all came together," he said.

"This morning, I got off to a fast start - eagle, birdie, birdie. It's awesome, it's an amazing feeling and, hopefully, I can keep going.

"I just wanted to keep enjoying it; that's been the main thing for me this week. The last couple of years, I haven't enjoyed it a hell of a lot out in Europe."

Conditions were kinder on Friday, with Tangkamolprasert's 64 at The Hills the round of the day.

Muir was the best on show at Millbrook Resort, with his 65 leaving him level with Queenslander and former tournament champion Brad Kennedy in a share of fifth.