'This is for her' - Ko dedicates Tokyo bronze to late gran

Source:  1 NEWS

Yesterday, Lydia Ko produced a brilliant peformance in Tokyo to win an Olympic bronze medal, the second of her career having won silver in Rio.

The Kiwi golfer said she had been playing with a heavy heart all week in Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

But it all could have been much different.

Ko has been mourning the passing of her grandmother and said today had she not been representing New Zealand on the biggest stage, she wouldn't have competed.

"I had a very heavy heart coming over here," Ko said.

"But this is the Olympics and I'm here not only for myself but for New Zealand."

The 24-year-old was in top form at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, shooting six-under on the final day to guarantee herself a medal, before losing out in the playoff for silver to Japan's Mone Inami.

Lydia Ko poses with her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Ko credited her grandma for her success.

"At times there were situations where I got lucky and I think it was my grandma helping me get through it.

"As much as this [bronze medal] is for my country, I think this is for her. She's been a huge part of my life and without her there's no mum and without mum there's no me.

"I wish I could've spent more time with her and more memories with her but hopefully I did her proud and I know she's overlooking me and the rest of my family so I keep going out there and making her a proud grandma."

Ko is straight back on the LPGA tour, playing the Scottish Open next week, closely followed by the British Open. She said she hasn't been home in New Zealand since May 2019 but hopes to return once quarantine rules are relaxed.

