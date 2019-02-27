'Haven't hit a wall yet' - Ryan Fox returns to Queenstown in time for NZ Open

New Zealand's number one golfer Ryan Fox arrived in Queenstown yesterday, after travelling halfway around the world.

The 32-year-old has had quite a journey to get to the New Zealand Open.

"I feel better than I expected to, I haven't hit a wall yet, but I'm kinda expecting to any minute," said Fox.

The now world number 68 completed the trip which started in Perth, followed by Mexico and has now finished in Queenstown.

He finished in a tie for 67th at the WGC Mexico tournament.

"I've never played at 8,000 feet before and that was an interesting experience," Fox said.

"I don't think I got a club right all week, it just sorta felt like a guess where the ball was landing.