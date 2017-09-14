 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Golf


'I have so many great memories here' – Lydia Ko relishing return to Evian Championship

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has spoken about her delight at returning to the scene of her 2015 Evian Championship crown in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The Kiwi number one will look to add to her 2015 title in France next week.
Source: LPGA

After her second placed finish at the Women in Tech Championship in Indiana last week, Ko heads into the major tournament in great form, looking add another title to her trophy cabinet.

"I have so many great memories here," Ko said.

"The golf course is in the best condition that I've seen it in the last five years."

"I'm really happy to play here."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:20
3
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:28
4
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.

01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.

03:03
Michael Holland returns to Panmure Park and Ride, where commuter chaos reigns supreme.

Clean-up and patrols coming at 'feral' Auckland park and ride where drivers block each other in

Auckland Transport says it'll start today by draining floodwaters at Panmure Park and Ride.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 