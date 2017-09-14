'I have so many great memories here' – Lydia Ko relishing return to Evian Championship

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has spoken about her delight at returning to the scene of her 2015 Evian Championship crown in Evian-les-Bains, France.

After her second placed finish at the Women in Tech Championship in Indiana last week, Ko heads into the major tournament in great form, looking add another title to her trophy cabinet.

"I have so many great memories here," Ko said.

"The golf course is in the best condition that I've seen it in the last five years."